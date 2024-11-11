Salad In New York Can Cause “Life-Threatening Allergic Reaction”

The FDA announced that salad sold at New York supermarkets is under a serious recall.

The recall impacts Hannaford supermarkets. There are nearly 200 locations in the northeast.

Hannaford Salad Recalled

Elevation Foods is recalling 1,668 units of 12oz containers of Hannaford Seafood Salad.

The recall is due to a mislabel. The products contain an undeclared Soy allergen.

"Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states.

Sold At Stores Across New York

The recalled items are only sold at Hannaford stores. The seafood salad is sold at stores in New York, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.

The food was sent to stores from 10/25/24 to 10/29/24 with Use by 11/13/24 and 11/14/24.

The below photo is the only photo of the recalled product provided by the FDA.

"The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the printer of the labels for Hannaford Seafood Salad had provided Elevation Foods with labels that did not match the current product formulation. These labels were created for an upcoming formulation change and were shipped to Elevation Foods in error," the FDA adds.

Hannaford has pulled all impacted products from store shelves. To date, Elevation Foods is not aware of any reports of consumer illness related to this product.

