Reversal: How To Fly In New York Without Your REAL ID

Think you're grounded without a REAL ID? Not exactly. Here's what New Yorkers need to know before heading to the airport today.

The REAL ID requirement for air travel starts today, May 7. But many in New York still don't have theirs.

Less Than 50 Percent Of New Yorkers Have REAL ID

According to reports, just 45 percent of New Yorkers have a REAL ID. It's worse in New Jersey, where only 19 percent have their REAL ID.

Many New Yorkers who are trying to get a REAL have complained about long waits at DMVs. Others, including Hudson Valley residents, tell Hudson Valley Post they can't get an appointment until the end of July.

Others, especially women, are dealing with issues due to mismatched names on legal documents.

How You Can Fly Without A Real ID

According to the TSA, state-issued driver's licenses and IDs that are not "REAL ID compliant" will no longer be accepted as valid forms of identification at airports.

It's been reported that to fly without a REAL ID you'll need an Enhanced ID or passport.

Now, Homeland Security says you can still fly without a REAL ID, for now, but with extra steps.

United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said that travelers without an ID that complies with the REAL ID law will be brought to a "different" security line that will require an "extra" step.

“But people will be allowed to fly,” she said. “We will make sure it’s as seamless as possible.”

This means, give yourself even more time to get past security when you go to an airport. New Yorkers without a REAL ID should show up extra early and be prepared for advanced screening with potential delays.

