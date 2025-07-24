Retired New York Cop At Center Of Shocking Hudson Valley Murder

A quiet night turned deadly after a 911 call led police to a gruesome discovery. Now, a retired cop is facing murder charges.

A retired Hudson Valley police officer is finding himself on the wrong side of the law.

Murder In Beacon, New York, Under Investigation

The City of Beacon Police Department responded to an apartment on Rombout Avenue in Beacon after a 911 call from a man who said he shot his roommate. The shooting happened on Monday around 9 p.m.

Responding officers found the victim, a 58-year-old man, dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The City of Beacon Police Department then transferred the investigation to the New York State Police.

Retired Beacon Police Officer Charged With Murder

Police in Beacon handed the investigation over because one of its own was the person who called 911.

"In order to maintain the highest integrity, the entire investigation was turned over to the New York State Police. The City of Beacon Police Department is cooperating, and will continue to cooperate, fully and completely with the State Police Investigation," Beacon police wrote in a press release.

According to New York State Police, 52-year-old Edison Irizarry of Beacon, a retired City of Beacon Police Officer, dialed 911 after shooting his roommate, Casey Cuddy, also from Beacon.

Irizarry was charged with murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and criminal possession of a firearm, all felonies.

He was arraigned in the City of Beacon Court and remanded to Dutchess County Jail.

There has been no information made public on a possible motive for this crime. Irizarry is in the Dutchess County Jail ahead of his next court appearance on Friday.

