Retail Favorite Vanishing From These 30 New York Hometowns

A longtime retail giant is shutting down for good in dozens of New York communities. Check the list to see if your town is about to lose it.

Hudson Valley Post previously reported, Jo-Anne Fabrics, which changed its name to JOANN, is going out of business.

JOANN Going Out Of Business

Around 30 locations in New York are closing. Jo-Anne Fabrics opened up its first location over 80 years ago.

Around 33 percent of all Joann locations closed down last month. The rest will close for good by the end of May, if not before the end of the month.

Below are hometowns in New York that will soon say goodbye forever to JOANN.

Clifton Park



Albany



Niagara Falls



Amherst



Blasdell



Williamsville



Horseheads



Kingston



Westbury



West Babylon



Scarsdale



Lakewood



Cortland



Amsterdam



Malone



Olean



Watertown



Hudson



Middletown



Poughkeepsie



Henrietta



Greece



Canandaigua



Fayetteville



Clay



New Hartford



Vestal



Penfield



Bohemia



Queensbury

Going Out Of Business Sales Ongoing

The locations that are still open continue to have going-out-of-business sales. According to JOANN, you can find sales of "60 to 80 percent off storewide."

Sales include:

Yard & needle arts: 60% off

Thread: 60% off

Fabric: 60% to 80% off

Craft Supplies: 60% to 80% off

Fine Art Supplies: 60% off

Paper Crafting Supplies: 60% to 80% off

Sewing Machines: 50% to 60% off

Apparel & Home Decor Trims: 80% off

