Retail Favorite Vanishing From These 30 New York Hometowns
A longtime retail giant is shutting down for good in dozens of New York communities. Check the list to see if your town is about to lose it.
Hudson Valley Post previously reported, Jo-Anne Fabrics, which changed its name to JOANN, is going out of business.
Alert: Nor’easter In May Targets Hudson Valley This Week. CLICK HERE to find out more.
JOANN Going Out Of Business
Around 30 locations in New York are closing. Jo-Anne Fabrics opened up its first location over 80 years ago.
Around 33 percent of all Joann locations closed down last month. The rest will close for good by the end of May, if not before the end of the month.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Below are hometowns in New York that will soon say goodbye forever to JOANN.
Clifton Park
Albany
Niagara Falls
Amherst
Blasdell
Williamsville
Horseheads
Kingston
Westbury
West Babylon
Scarsdale
Lakewood
Cortland
Amsterdam
Malone
Olean
Watertown
Hudson
Middletown
Poughkeepsie
Henrietta
Greece
Canandaigua
Fayetteville
Clay
New Hartford
Vestal
Penfield
Bohemia
Queensbury
Going Out Of Business Sales Ongoing
The locations that are still open continue to have going-out-of-business sales. According to JOANN, you can find sales of "60 to 80 percent off storewide."
Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York
Sales include:
- Yard & needle arts: 60% off
- Thread: 60% off
- Fabric: 60% to 80% off
- Craft Supplies: 60% to 80% off
- Fine Art Supplies: 60% off
- Paper Crafting Supplies: 60% to 80% off
- Sewing Machines: 50% to 60% off
- Apparel & Home Decor Trims: 80% off
Businesses That Have Closed in 2025, So Far
Businesses That Have Closed in 2025, So Far
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
New York Businesses That Have Closed in 2024
Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024
Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers