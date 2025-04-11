Retail Blackout: Popular New York Stores All Closing On Same Day

In what's being called a "retail blackout" many popular retail chains are all closing down every store in the Empire State on the same day.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported a very popular supermarket will close all stores for one day this month.

Stores That Will Be Closed In New York For Easter 2025

More on that closure below. But since our report, we've learned many popular retail stores will also close on that same day.

10 Popular Retail Stores To Close On April 20

Targets Profits Rise 12 Percent In First Quarter Getty Images loading...

Below are ten popular retail stores that won't be open on Easter Sunday, which falls on April 20.

Target, Lowes, Macy's Sam's Club, Others All Closed

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America Getty Images loading...

Target, Macy's, Lowes, Sam's Club, Kohl's, JCPenney, TJ Maxx, Marshall's and HomeGoods are among the stores that will be closed across the Empire State.

So many popular national chain stores will be closed on Easter that several media outlets are calling it a "retail blackout."

Costco Closing All Stores In New York On Same Day

Costco Raises Membership Fees For First Time Since 2017 Getty Images loading...

If you're a shopper at Costco, make sure you get all your Easter food shopping done before Sunday.

Costco closes all warehouses on Easter Sunday, New Year's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day.

Did You Know? 20-Hour Rule Now A Law In New York State

What's Open On Easter In New York?

According to USA Today, Walmart, Home Depot Kroger, Wegman’s, Harris Teeter and Trader Joe’s will all stay open on Easter

Businesses That Have Closed in 2025, So Far

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025

