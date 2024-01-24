Chairs Sold At Many Popular New York Stores Causing People To ‘Fall’

Chairs sold at some of the most popular stores in New York State are being recalled because they have caused several injuries.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall regarding chairs sold in New York State.

TJX Recalls Foldable Wood and Rope Bistro Set Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

Sold At Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra In New York State

The chairs were sold at those stores between March 2020 through September 2023 for between $130 and $350 and between $40 and $80 for chairs sold individually.

Some of the sets were also sold under Nautica or House & Garden brands.

"The wooden frame of the chair can break or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard," the CPSC states.

Many Injuries Reported

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission confirmed the firm has received at least eight reports of the wooden frame of the chair breaking or collapsing when a consumer was seated in the chair.

This caused at least six people to get injured. The injuries were described as minor, including bruising and an ankle strain.

