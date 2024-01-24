Chairs Sold At Many Popular New York Stores Causing People To &#8216;Fall&#8217;

Chairs Sold At Many Popular New York Stores Causing People To ‘Fall’

Canva

Chairs sold at some of the most popular stores in New York State are being recalled because they have caused several injuries.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall regarding chairs sold in New York State.

TJX Recalls Foldable Wood and Rope Bistro Set Chairs Due to Fall Hazard

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Sold At Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Homesense and Sierra In New York State

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
loading...

The chairs were sold at those stores between March 2020 through September 2023 for between $130 and $350 and between $40 and $80 for chairs sold individually.

Getty Images
loading...

Warning: All Should "Avoid" Traveling To This City In New York State

Some of the sets were also sold under Nautica or House & Garden brands.

"The wooden frame of the chair can break or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard," the CPSC states.

Many Injuries Reported

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission confirmed the firm has received at least eight reports of the wooden frame of the chair breaking or collapsing when a consumer was seated in the chair.

Read More: New York Is Crawling With Bed Bugs, 2 Cities Among Most Infested

Canva
loading...

This caused at least six people to get injured. The injuries were described as minor, including bruising and an ankle strain.

Here's What Each Walmart Emergency Color Code Means

Some Walmart intercom codes involve the use of different colors. Each color is linked to a particular event or situation occurring in the store.

The significance of these color-coded alerts can range from relatively significant incidents to potentially critical, life-threatening situations. Understanding what these codes imply is crucial for Walmart employees. This understanding ensures they can promptly take required safety steps as and when necessary.

Hopefully, you'll never hear these codes announced at Walmart, but if you do, at least you'll know what they mean, and how you should act accordingly.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State

A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant

A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State

Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?

Filed Under: New York, new york city, Facebook, Long Island, upstate New York, New York State, Western New York, Hudson Valley, New York News, Homegoods, The Hudson Valley
Categories: News in New York
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM