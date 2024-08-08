Recall: Many Vehicles In New York Need A New Engine, For Free

Many New Yorkers will get a brand-new engine installed in their vehicles, for free.

Toyota has updated its recall involving over 100,000 vehicles.

Toyota/Lexus Recall

The company issued a safety recall involving certain model year 2022-2023 Toyota Tundra and Lexus LX vehicles.

About 102,000 Toyota and Lexus branded vehicles, gas-only models, sold in North America are involved in this recall in the U.S.

"There is a possibility that certain machining debris may not have been cleared from the engine when it was produced. In the involved vehicles, this can lead to potential engine knocking, engine rough running, engine no start and/or a loss of motive power. A loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds can increase the risk of a crash," the recall notice states.

Free Engine Replacement

When the recall was first posted, on May 30, Toyota hoped to figure out a fix. The company now says they will replace engines for free.

"For all involved vehicles, Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace the engine with a new one at no cost to customers," the updated recall states.

If you haven't been notified, the company says you should by "late July 2024."

