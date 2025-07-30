3 Rebate Checks Could Be Heading To New Yorkers

President Trump is talking about mailing rebate checks again, and New York is already sending out two rounds of its own. Here’s how much you could get, and when.

New Yorkers are excited about the potential for a rebate check from the White House.

President Donald Trump Hints at Rebate Checks

America Gets Tax Rebate Checks Getty Images loading...

President Trump is hinting at potential rebate checks for American families. The idea would be to send out rebates to taxpayers thanks to the money raised from Trump's tariffs imposed.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Details are very unclear at this point. Trump has said he's thinking about giving a "little rebate" to Americans within a certain income level."

Any rebate would require approval from Congress and could face challenges, CNBC reports.

CBS reports that Trump previously floated a rebate idea off savings from DOGE, which hasn't happened.

New York State Is Sending Out An Inflation Rebate Check

America Gets Tax Rebate Checks Getty Images loading...

Who knows if New Yorkers will get a rebate check from Trump? As of this writing, we do know that New York State is sending out "inflation rebate checks" to 8 million New Yorkers.

If you paid your taxes and fit under these guidelines, this is how much money you can expect.

If you’re married and make up to $150,000, you’ll get $400.





Couples making between $150,000 and $300,000 will see $300.





Single filers earning up to $75,000 can expect $200,





Single taxpayers making up to $150,000 will get $150.

Hochul says the money is being given to New Yorkers because the state collected more in state sales taxes

Checks will be mailed out this fall.

Second Round Of STAR Rebate Checks Mailed Out

Hochul's Office Hochul's Office loading...

Hochul also recently announced the start of phase two of the School Tax Relief (STAR) program benefit season.

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

If you qualify, checks ranging from $350 to $1,500 will be mailed out this summer.

The 20 Most Expensive Neighborhoods To Live In New York State

Places in New York with the Most Expensive Homes Gallery Credit: Stacker

Places in New York with the Most Expensive Homes

Places in New York with the Most Expensive Homes Gallery Credit: Stacker

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State