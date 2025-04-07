Ready To Get a Car in New York? Read This 1st Before You Pay More
Preparing to buy a car in New York? Here's why it's likely going to cost you more.
President Donald Trump says Wednesday will be America's "liberation day." But experts warn Americans should expect to pay higher costs for many items.
Trump Ready For Liberation Day
On Wednesday, April 2, Trump's tariffs against Canada, Mexico, China and the European Union go into effect.
According to Trump, on "Liberation Day" America will undo decades of those powers "taking advantage of the U.S."
Part of the tariffs is a 25 percent tariff on all foreign-made automobiles.
Car Makers Impacted By Trump Auto Tariffs In New York State
These tariffs are expected to go into effect between April 3 and May 3. Experts tell The Courier-Journal these are the car makers that will most be impacted.
New Yorkers, Brace Yourselves— These Car Prices Are Likely About to Soar
Trump Tariffs Expected To Increase Car Prices In New York
The Anderson Economic Group believes the new tariffs mean vehicle prices could jump between $4,000 and $12,000.
Trump told NBC News this weekend he "couldn't care less" if automakers raise their prices due to the upcoming, adding he hopes automakers do raise prices.
10 New York Grocery Items Getting More Expensive Due To Tariffs
Experts also say to expect to pay more for many items at grocery stores. Including:
