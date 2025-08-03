Rare, Dangerous Disease Just Found In New York State

New York officials just confirmed a rare bacterial disease in animals that can spread to humans

A rare bacterial disease was just confirmed in Upstate New York

Animals Test Positive For Tularemia In Upstate New York

Two beavers in Chautauqua County, New York, just tested positive for Tularemia. Tularemia is a bacterial disease associated with both animals and humans.

According to the Chautauqua County Health Department, the last confirmed case in the region was a beaver identified in Cattaraugus County in 2004.

How Disease Can Be Spread To Humans

The disease is rare in humans, but can be spread through ticks, deer flies, direct animal contact, or contaminated food and water.

"Many routes of human exposure to tularemia are known to exist. The common routes include inoculation of the skin or mucous membranes with blood or tissue while handling infected animals, bites from infected deer flies or ticks or handling or eating insufficiently cooked rabbit meat. Less common means of spread are drinking contaminated water, inhaling dust from contaminated soil or handling contaminated pelts or paws of animals," the New York State Department of Health states.

New Yorkers who spend time outdoors, particularly ones who handle sick or dead animals, are at higher risk of the bacterial disease, officials say.

"People can protect themselves from tularemia the same way they protect themselves from other diseases such as Lyme disease, West Nile Virus infection, Eastern Equine Encephalitis and rabies. Wear protective clothing and use insect repellent to avoid tick and insect bites. Avoid interacting with wildlife, especially animals that appear sick or injured," Chautauqua County Director of Environmental Health, Jessica Wuerstle states.

Treatment

Tularemia is typically treated with antibiotics. New York Health officials say streptomycin has been proven to be effective in treating tularemia.

Gentamycin and amikacin have also been reported to be effective.

