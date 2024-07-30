Public Health Alert: New York State Warns Of Dangerous New Drugs

The New York State Health Department is issuing warnings about "dangerous" new drugs that are up to 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

The New York State Department of Health has issued a Public Health Alert after officials a dangerous mix of substances.

Two samples were tested from bags labeled "Super Mario" and were found to have a combination of fentanyl, xylazine, and trace amounts of heroin and carfentanil – a potent drug considered to be up to 100 times stronger than fentanyl.

"While bags containing the dangerous mix were labeled "Super Mario," it's important for individuals to take precaution with any unregulated substance, regardless of its label or packaging," the New York State Department Of Health statd.

Carfentanil Detected In Drug Samples From Central New York

The drug samples were identified in the Central New York area. A third sample is being tested.

"Carfentenil is a veterinary drug that is no longer marketed because it is so dangerous. The Department partners with community programs that provide access to drug checking so these dangerous substances are identified before they are used by a person who uses drugs and risks overdose," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.

The drugs are believed to be linked to "severe wounds needing emergency department care within 2 to 3 weeks of use," officials add.

Public Health Alert for Medetomidine Detected In Drug Samples In Schenectady and Syracuse

Health officials also "detected a dangerous mix of substances" in Central New York and the Capital Region.

Medetomidine, a high-potency synthetic sedative used in veterinary medicine, was detected in Schenectady and Syracuse.

Samples from Schenectady included a combination of fentanyl, medetomidine and caffeine, officials say.

Medetomidine is more potent in the central nervous system than xylazine, according to the New York State Department Of Health.

"Medetomidine impacts the central nervous system and is extremely dangerous when combined with other substances, which is why we're sharing this public health alert," McDonald stated.

Samples from Syracuse are linked to two non-fatal drug overdoses.

