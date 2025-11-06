Prominent Hudson Valley, New York Couple Killed In Murder-Suicide

A Hudson Valley neighborhood is in shock. Police say a couple was found dead in their home in what authorities now call a murder-suicide.

Police from the Hudson Valley released more information after a couple was found dead in the home in the Hudson Valley.

Murder/Suicide Now Under Investigation in Rockland County

Michael J. Rivera, Townsquare Media Michael J. Rivera, Townsquare Media loading...

The Orangetown Police Department is now calling it a murder/suicide in Nyack, New York.

A SWAT team was used to enter a home North Midland Avenue following reports of a domestic incident.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Authorities soon found the bodies of a 52-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman inside. Both were confirmed dead on the scene.

A shotgun was also found.

Names, More Information Released

Google Google loading...

Police now say that 52-year-old Jeffrey Wright killed 55-year-old Anita Lam-Wright with a shotgun at their North Midland Avenue home.

He then took the same weapon to another part of the home and killed himself, officials say.

Police say they never responded to any domestic-related calls before this tragedy. The couple leaves behind a teenage son.

Community Rocked

Google Google loading...

According to officials from the Village of Nyack, the deceased were huge members of the local community.

"This has been a devastating shock to our community. Many of us know this family, who were prominent and involved members of our community. Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to the Wright family," the Village of Nyack wrote on Facebook.

Keep Reading:

Unsolved New York Killings: Police Need Help Solving 34 Homicides

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State