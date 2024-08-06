Presumed Dead: ‘Peaceful’ Day In Upstate New York Turns ‘Tragic’
The frantic search for a missing man in the Hudson Valley has sadly been suspended.
It's believed a man entered the water in Orange County on Tuesday and never resurfaced.
Man Goes Missing Swimming In Orange County, New York
Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene.
Goodbye: Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures
Missing Man Presumed Dead In Greenwood Lake, New York
Dive teams from Orange and Rockland counties in New York and Passaic County in New Jersey spent over three hours searching for the missing man.
Police confirmed the man entered the water and never resurfaced. The rescue mission is now a recovery mission, meaning the missing man is presumed dead.
YIKES: Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
Warwick Town Police Chief John Rader confirmed the victim is an adult man. His name, age, or hometown haven't been released.
It's unclear how long the man was in the water or why he entered the water.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Rader added that the investigation is just getting underway.
Many children from New York State remain missing. Take a look at their photos at the bottom of this article to see if you can help.
Sneak Peek: Derek Jeter Sold Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price
New York Yankee legend Derek Jeter just sold his Greenwood Lake castle for a discounted price. Take a look inside below.
Sneak Peek: Derek Jeter Sold Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price
Keep Reading: