‘Premier’ Upstate New York Mall Shuts Down For Good
A once very popular mall closed down for good earlier than expected.
Sunday, Jan. 14 was supposed to be the last day for the Eastern Hills Mall.
Western New York Mall Closes
However, the bad snow in Western New York forced officials to close the mall earlier than expected.
"EHM will be closed today (Sunday, Jan. 14) due to the weather," the Eastern Hills Mall wrote on Facebook on what was supposed to the mall's last day of operation. "We want to thank all of you for the support you gave not only us but our special tenants as well."
The mall is located in Williamsville, New York which is not far from downtown Buffalo.
Some Businesses Will Remain Open
The Eastern Hills Mall confirmed that a handful of tenants with outside entrances will remain open.
"Don’t forget that we will still have a handful of tenants you can come see with outside entrances," the Eastern Hills Mall added in its Facebook post.
The nearly 1 million square foot regional mall featured 80 specialty shops and was "recognized as one of the premier retail locations in Western New York," according to the mall's website.
