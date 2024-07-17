UPDATE on Poughkeepsie Police Investigation into String of Burglaries

UPDATE 7/17/2024: The City of Poughkeepsie PBA released an update to the double burglary investigation in Poughkeepsie.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department is asking for your help in investigating a string of recent burglaries around the area.

The City of Poughkeepsie PBA released information on these most recent crimes on Monday, July 15th.

Burglaries in Poughkeepsie, NY

Two separate burglaries occurred in the City of Poughkeepsie on Sunday, July 14th.

Police were made aware of the first incident at approximately 8:24 a.m. on Sunday. The exact location of the burglary was not revealed, but we do know it occurred in the area of Washington Street.

Crime Scene Technicians who investigated the crime noted that the burglary happened to a local business in the area and involved the theft of money. They believe the person responsible for the burglary broke into the business in the middle of the night.

Police were made aware of a second burglary in the City of Poughkeepsie at 12:17 p.m. on Sunday. This burglary occurred in the area of Market Street.

Crime Scene Technicians once again investigated the burglary and believe the act occurred in the overnight hours here as well. Like the burglary on Washington Street, money was also stolen from this business during the burglary.

UPDATE: 7/17/2024

On Tuesday, July 16th, the City of Poughkeepsie PBA released further information regarding their investigation into the double burglaries.

After work done by the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department's Detective Division, police were able to identify and apprehend a male resident of Poughkeepsie who they believe is responsible for the burglaries.

The male resident is currently in custody. He has been charged with four counts of third-degree burglary, class D felonies. He is currently awaiting arraignment.

Average Crime Rates in Poughkeepsie

According to crime reporting service CityData, burglaries in Poughkeepsie remain below the national average. Between 2012 and 2022, the burglary rate in Poughkeepsie has seen a steady decline.

Poughkeepsie Police Asking For Your Help

The City of Police PBA shared that if you have any information regarding these burglaries, you can report your information to their confidential tip line at (845) 451-7577.

