Urgent Meat Alert Issued In New York—What You Need To Know
Two popular meat products sold in New York are under urgent health alerts—one for hidden allergens, the other for possible plastic contamination.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for meat sold in New York State.
Pork Recalled In New York State
Pulled pork products have been recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.
The alert was issued because the ready-to-eat products, barbecue pulled pork and pulled pork burrito filling, are seasoned with Worchester sauce, which contains soy.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
Soy, a known allergen, is not listed on the product's label.
The pulled pork burritos also contain anchovies and egg whites, which are also known allergens that are not declared on the product labels, officials say.
"Consumers with allergies to soy, fish or egg should not consume these products," the FSIS states.
Sold At Hannaford in New York
The recalled barbecue pulled pork product were shipped to Hannaford grocery stores across New York. Below are the products involved in this public health alert
16-oz. plastic trays containing “Prep Chef PULLED PORK WITH BBQ SAUCE” with “Best if used by” dates 7/10/25, 7/15/25, 7/24/25, or 7/31/25 and lot codes 025148, 025153, 5162, 5169, 5176, 5189, or 5190 printed on the label.
Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York
10-lb. boxes containing two 5-lb. bags of frozen “Prep Chef BBQ PULLED PORK & GOUDA MAC AND CHEESE BURRITO FILLING” with USE BY dates 4/3/2026, 4/24/2026, 5/2/2026, 5/5/2026, 5/16/2026, 5/22/2026, 6/12/2026, 6/23/2026 or 7/3/2026 and lot codes 025093, 025114, 025122, 025136, 025142, 5163, 5171, or 5184 printed on the side of the box.
Public Health Alert Also Issued For Beef Jerky In New York
Officials also recently released a public health alert for beef jerky sold in New York. The items were shipped nationwide.
Below are the products to watch out for:
6.9 oz. bags containing six 1.15-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing of "RIVERBEND RANCH Original Beef Stick" with a "Best By date of 11/27/2026"
6.9 oz. bags containing six 1.15 oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing of "RIVERBEND RANCH Jalapeño Beef Stick" with a "Best By date of 11/27/2026"
Alert: Residents On Edge As Purple Warnings Appear Across New York
The FSIS says the jerky might be "contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic."
Top 10 Most Recalled Food Items & How To Stay Safe
Top 10 Most Recalled Food Items & How To Stay Safe
Gallery Credit: Renee Raven
LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade
LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade
Gallery Credit: Beth Mowbray
2025 Food Recalls
2025 Food Recalls
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard