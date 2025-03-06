Popular Upstate New York Teacher’s Shocking Crimes Finally Exposed

A longtime Upstate New York teacher is accused of sexually abusing students as well as torturing students, making them eat regurgitated food and more.

On Monday, 57-year-old Paul Geer of Hancock, New York, was convicted by a federal jury after a two-week-long trial.

Delaware County, New York Teacher Convicted After Trial

Geer was convicted on two counts of coercing and enticing two separate children to travel across state lines to engage in unlawful sexual activity and two counts of transporting the children across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity with those children.

Geer was taken into custody following the verdict.

He's scheduled to be sentenced in early July.

Worked At Family Foundation School in Hancock, New York

According to evidence at the trial, while Geer was a teacher at the Family Foundation School in Hancock, New York, he imposed various disciplinary sanctions on students "which were tantamount to torture."

Geer taught at the private boarding school from 1992 until 2014. According to Google, the school is now closed.

Geer is accused of "depriving children of food or forcing children to eat food that had been regurgitated, binding children in rugs and leaving them in isolated rooms for extended periods of time and forcing children to perform forced physical labor."

In 1994 and 2001, Geer took separate students to Maine and Toronto, Canada.

"Geer used his position of authority and his ability to impose these brutal sanctions to coerce two students to travel with him," the U.S. Attorney's Office told Hudson Valley Post in an email. "Geer transported the students across state lines with the intent to engage in sexual activity with them. While on those trips, Geer raped or otherwise sexually abused each of the two children."

