Popular Shampoo Recalled In New York—Is Yours “Contaminated?

Shampoo used by many in New York may cause serious infections.

The FDA announced a serious shampoo recall.

Shampoo Recalled In New York State

Henkel Capital S.A. de C.V. of Mexico is voluntarily recalling 1,068 units of its Tec Italy Shampoo Totale.

This shampoo was brought to the United States through distributors in New York and California. It was sold at many stores across the Empire State, officials say.

Key Info About Recall

The recalled Tec Italy brand Totale Shampoo is packaged in a 33.81 fl. oz./1 L, a green plastic bottle marked with Lot # 1G27542266 on the side of the bottle. The UPC code is 7501438375850.

Can Cause Infections In New York

The shampoo was recalled because health officials feared it's contaminated with Klebsiella oxytoca

"Exposure to these bacteria can cause infections in humans, including infection in the eyes, nose and skin, with additional reactions for consumers with immune-compromised conditions," the FDA states.

The product's contamination was confirmed after the company performed a "microbiological" analysis and discovered the "presence" of Klebsiella oxytoca in some Tec Italy Shampoo Totale bottles, officials say.

As of this writing, no health issues have been reported. Anyone who experiences symptoms should see their doctor right away, officials say.

If you purchased the recalled product you are urged to return to the place of purchase for a full refund.

