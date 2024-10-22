Popular Retail Chain Raises Minimum Wage To $19.25 In New York

A very popular retail chain in New York is raising its minimum wage in New York State. And the company is looking for new workers!

On Jan. 1, 2024, New York State’s minimum wage increased.

Minimum Wage Increases In New York State

New York’s minimum wage increased to $16 per hour in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island.

The minimum wage for workers elsewhere in New York is $15 per hour.

According to Gov. Hochul's office, 1.7 million New Yorkers, nearly 20 percent of New York's workforce, make minimum wage.

Hobby Lobby Raises Minimum Wage In New York

Hobby Lobby recently announced it's raising its minimum hourly wage to $19.25 for all full-time workers.

"In 2009, Hobby Lobby was one of the first retailers to establish a nationwide minimum hourly wage well above the federal minimum wage, and has since raised its minimum wage thirteen times over the last fifteen years," the company stated in a press release.

Nationwide there are over 1,000 stores, including nearly 30 in New York State. The pay raise went into effect on October 1, 2024.

"We work hard to provide some of the best wages and benefits in retail, which allows us to attract and retain a great team of associates to serve our loyal customers. A pillar of our success is taking care of our employees," Hobby Lobby Founder & CEO David Green stated.

Hobby Lobby Locations In New York State

Below are where you can find Hobby Lobby in the Empire State:

Albany

Bay Shore

Blasdell

Buffalo

Commack

Elmira

Fayetteville

Garden City

Greece

Latham

Liverpool

Massapequa

Middletown

New Hartford

Niagara Falls

Olean

Oswego

Plattsburgh

Poughkeepsie

Queensbury

Riverhead

Rochester

Rome

Staten Island

Syracuse

Victor

Watertown

Webster

Hobby Lobby Is Hiring

Hobby Lobby was founded in 1972. Its stores are full of over 60,000 arts, crafts, hobbies, home accents, as well as seasonal, and custom framing products.

The company is hiring. CLICK HERE to find jobs near you.

