Popular Retail Chain Raises Minimum Wage To $19.25 In New York
A very popular retail chain in New York is raising its minimum wage in New York State. And the company is looking for new workers!
On Jan. 1, 2024, New York State’s minimum wage increased.
Minimum Wage Increases In New York State
New York’s minimum wage increased to $16 per hour in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island.
The minimum wage for workers elsewhere in New York is $15 per hour.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
According to Gov. Hochul's office, 1.7 million New Yorkers, nearly 20 percent of New York's workforce, make minimum wage.
Hobby Lobby Raises Minimum Wage In New York
Hobby Lobby recently announced it's raising its minimum hourly wage to $19.25 for all full-time workers.
"In 2009, Hobby Lobby was one of the first retailers to establish a nationwide minimum hourly wage well above the federal minimum wage, and has since raised its minimum wage thirteen times over the last fifteen years," the company stated in a press release.
Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
Nationwide there are over 1,000 stores, including nearly 30 in New York State. The pay raise went into effect on October 1, 2024.
"We work hard to provide some of the best wages and benefits in retail, which allows us to attract and retain a great team of associates to serve our loyal customers. A pillar of our success is taking care of our employees," Hobby Lobby Founder & CEO David Green stated.
Hobby Lobby Locations In New York State
Below are where you can find Hobby Lobby in the Empire State:
Albany
Bay Shore
Blasdell
Buffalo
Commack
Elmira
Fayetteville
Garden City
Greece
Latham
Liverpool
Massapequa
Middletown
New Hartford
Niagara Falls
Olean
Oswego
Plattsburgh
Poughkeepsie
Queensbury
Riverhead
Rochester
Rome
Staten Island
Syracuse
Victor
Watertown
Webster
Hobby Lobby Is Hiring
Hobby Lobby was founded in 1972. Its stores are full of over 60,000 arts, crafts, hobbies, home accents, as well as seasonal, and custom framing products.
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
The company is hiring. CLICK HERE to find jobs near you.
These Are Now The Highest Paying Jobs In New York State
Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree
Highest-Paying Jobs in New York That Don't Require a College Degree
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Keep Reading:
Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live in New York State
Top 10 Cheapest Places to Live in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan