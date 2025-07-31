These Popular New York Foods Are Damaging Your Brain

A doctor is sounding the alarm about the everyday foods quietly harming your memory.

A naturopathic doctor, Dr. Janine Bowring, who is also a content creator, recently released a video about the "worst foods" for brain health.

The Worst Foods For Brain Health

Canva Canva loading...

Bowring says the biggest concern for your memory and brain health is trans fat.

“According to this study, dietary trans fatty acids adversely predicted memory, especially in younger adults,” Bowring says in her video. (That’s) your memory and your proper thinking.”

All the food she lists contains trans fat. Trans fat, or trans fatty acids, is a fat that can be natural or artificially produced.

It's often found in processed foods and is known for its negative health impacts.

Canva Canva loading...

Health.com also recently highlighted the "worst food for memory." Foods you want to avoid for "optimal brain health."

Hudson Valley Post used Health.com's list as well as Bowring's video to determine the very worst foods for your brain.

The Worst Food For Brain Health

The Worst Foods For Brain Health In New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

These Are The Best Foods For Brain Health

Canva Canva loading...

On the other hand, these are the best foods for your memory:

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

Seafood

Olive Oil

Berries

Kale

Broccoli

Arugula

Nuts

Eggs

Below are more tips to take care of your brain.

Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain

Expert's 9 To-Dos for Taking Care of Your Brain The Alzheimer's Association is sharing tips for how to be your own brain health advocate in 2025. Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

17 Palindromes That Will Tickle Your Brain