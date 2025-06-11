Popular New York Chicken Chain May Close Every Location
A "gourmet chicken" chain that’s become a favorite across New York could vanish completely.
A Sticky's says the U.S. government might force it to close all of its locations
Sticky's May Have To Close All New York Locations
Sticky's opened up in 2012. Now, 12 locations are open in the New York and New Jersey area.
"At Sticky's, we are home to the finest gourmet chicken fingers and offer over 16 homemade sauces for the best dipping experience," the eatery writes on its website.
Sticky's Files For Bankruptcy
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2024 to cut its debts. COVID brought in fewer diners, as well as rising prices for chicken and other items led to the bankruptcy proceedings.
Harker Palmer investors recently agreed to pay Sticky's $2 million, which would help with some of the debt.
However, US officials may block the move. According to reports, the Justice Department’s bankruptcy watchdog, the US Trustee, believes the deal gives Harker Palmer too much legal protection if the company.
Why All Locations Might Close
Sticky's warned last week in a court filing that if the sale is blocked, company officials would be forced to close all locations and file for Chapter 7 liquidation.
According to Sticky's website, seven locations remain in New York. Most are in New York City, while one is in Yonkers. The Westchester County hometown was named the worst in America for this (CLICK HERE).
