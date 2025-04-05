Popular Mexican Grill Closing 70 Locations, Including In New York

A popular Tex-Mex food chain is filing for bankruptcy and closing locations in New York.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hudson Valley Post reported a controversial restaurant that's been around for over 40 years filed for bankruptcy. CLICK HERE to find out more.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Now, we've learned another restaurant chain is filing for bankruptcy and closing 70 locations nationwide.

On The Border Mexican Grill And Cantina Files For Bankruptcy

Google Google loading...

The On The Border Mexican Grill And Cantina restaurant chain said the bankruptcy filing was forced due to a decrease in customer dining due to inflation.

Did Your Hometown Make The List? These Are Now The 20 "Worst" Places To Live In New York State

The chain is owned by Argonne Capital Group. While confirming bankruptcy plans the group said it was considering closing many locations.

On The Border Mexican Grill And Cantina Closing 70 Locations

Google Google loading...

Now, we've learned the restaurant chain is closing over 70 locations nationwide, according to The Mirror US.

At least two of the closures are in the Empire State.

The news as Chipotle had to address rumors it was closing every location in New York.

On The Border Mexican Grill And Cantina Closes 2 In New York

Below are the stores in the Empire State that are officially closed.

The locations in Hicksville and Holtsville are already "permanently closed," according to Google.

50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist

LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist Stac﻿ker takes a look at 50 major retail chains that no longer exist and the reasons for their demise. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

Highly Restricted or Banned Foods and Drinks in the U.S.

LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S. Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States. Gallery Credit: Stacker

New York State Home To America's 12 Favorite Food Chains