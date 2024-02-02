Popular Chips Sold In New York State May Cause Allergic Reaction

Warning: Thousands of bags of popular chips sold in New York State may get you sick.

The FDA confirmed chips sold in New York State were recalled.

Utz Quality Foods Issues Allergy Alert in New York State

Chips Sold In New York State, New York City May Cause Allergic Reaction

The recall was initiated after Utz learned that approximately 1,200 single-serve bags contained Utz Wavy Original Potato Chips flavored with seasoning instead of plain Utz Wavy Original Potato Chips.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of an allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states. "Consumers with a milk allergy should NOT eat the products subject to this voluntary recall."

What To Do If You Have Recalled Chips

If you purchased these recalled chips you should discard it and contact the Utz Customer Care team for a refund

Email: customerservice@utzsnacks.com

customerservice@utzsnacks.com Phone: 1-800-367-7629 Monday through Friday 8:30 am to 5:00 pm Eastern Time.

Retailers are told to check their inventories and shelves to confirm that they have removed all of the recalled products.

As of this writing, no illnesses have been associated with this recall, according to the FDA.

