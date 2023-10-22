Popular Airline Makes Major Boarding Change, Shocking New Yorkers

Some New York State residents are happy about this change while others are very disappointed. What do you think?

United Airlines confirms changes to its boarding process.

United Airlines Changing Boarding Process

EPA To Regulate Greenhouse Gas Emissions From Airplanes Getty Images loading...

As someone who loves to travel, I personally never understood the rush to get onto your airplane. I have family and friends who rush to stand in line during the boarding process, only to have to wait in their seats as everyone else boards.

I prefer to wait until the end of my boarding zone before getting on my plane.

United's new boarding plan may change this for everyone.

United Airlines Confirms Boarding Change

Canva Canva loading...

In an internal memo, obtained by CNBC, United Airlines told employees it will start to board economy passengers sitting in window seats before those sitting in middle seats or aisle seats.

United Airlines says the boarding process has increased by about two minutes since 2019. Company officials believe this change will save up to two minutes.

The new boarding process will start on Oct. 26 for all domestic flights and some international flights.

Does Not Affect First Class Or Business Class Passengers

First-Class, 1st class, Canva loading...

This new process won't impact anyone who purchases first-class or business-class tickets.

The new boarding plan begins with "Group 4" passengers. United will board window seat passengers first, followed by passengers in middle seats and finally passengers in aisle seats.

Families can still board together.

