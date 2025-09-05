New York State Police Probing Tragic Death Of Hudson Valley Girl

Mystery continues to surround the death of a 10-year-old girl from the Hudson Valley. Police just confirmed an investigation is underway. Many questions remain unanswered.

The death of a young girl in the Hudson Valley continues to be under investigation.

New York State Police Confirms Investigation Into Death Of 10-Year-Old

On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an investigation into the death of a 10-year-old girl.

Police confirmed that 10-year-old Kathleen Pulido died after what's described as a "medical emergency" at a home in the village of Ellenville on Monday, August 18, 2025, at approximately 12:12 p.m.

Ties To Orange And Ulster Counties

Police say that Pulido lives in both Orange and Ulster counties. Hometowns weren't released.

It's not clear if Pulido passed away on August 18 or sometime after the medical emergency. It's also unclear why it took the police over two weeks to report on the child's death.

Investigation Is Ongoing

New York State Police didn't provide more details.

"This investigation remains ongoing and no further information is currently being released," New York State Police stated in a press release.

Anyone with relevant information is told to contact the New York State Police at Middletown at 845-344-5300.

