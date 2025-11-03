Something Disturbing Was Just Found Inside Candy In New York

A parent in Upstate New York says they found something horrifying inside their child’s Halloween candy. Police are now warning families to check every treat.

Police across Upstate New York are investigating reports of needles found in Halloween candy.

Needle Found In Candy In Scotia, New York

Canton Township Police Department

The candy was collected during a very windy night of trick-or-treating on Friday.

The Scotia Police Department is currently an "isolated" report made by a parent on social media.

The parent reported finding a small sewing needle in a piece of their child's candy, according to CBS 6 Albany.

Police say there's no evidence, at this time, to suggest there's a wider threat.

Check Your Kids Candy

Still, police across New York State continue to urge parents and guardians to take precautions and thoroughly inspect all Halloween candy before allowing children to consume it.

Check wrappers: Look for any signs of tampering, like weird appearance, different colors, tiny holes in wrappers or tears in wrappers.

If any candy appears to be tainted or altered, contact your local police department immediately and do not let children eat the candy.

