Police In Secret Cars Issued Insane Amount Of Tickets In New York

Police in secret vehicles helped issue nearly 40,000 tickets in a very short period of time.

Just before the 4th Of July holiday, New York State Police announced a "crack down on drunk and drugged driving and other traffic infractions."

New York State Police Crackdown on Drunk Driving

The special enforcement period ran from 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 7, 2024. Troopers used marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement (CITE) vehicles.

"The CITE vehicles allow Troopers to more easily identify motorists who are using handheld devices while driving. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated," New York State Police stated.

Last year, Troopers and local law enforcement issued 35,104 tickets.

Over 37,000 Tickets Issued In 2024

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released the results of the 2024 crackdown, confirming police issued over 37,000 tickets.

“Keeping New Yorkers safe has been my top priority since taking office and this includes keeping reckless and aggressive drivers off the roads,” Hochul said. “During a time when friends and families gather together, we will continue to work closely with law enforcement and ensure New Yorkers can celebrate safely.”

Here is a breakdown of tickets issued by other agencies during the enforcement drive:

In total, New York State Police and local law enforcement issued 37,899 tickets. 1,227 people were charged with driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

