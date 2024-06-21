A popular pizzeria is closing about 20 locations and officials fear over 100 more are in danger.

Pizza Hut suddenly shut down several restaurants.

Pizza Hut Abruptly Closing Restaurants Nationwide

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Pizza Hut shut down 19 locations across two states. Four are in Ohio while 15 are located in Indiana, Eat This, Not That Reports.

There are around 150 Pizza Hut locations across New York State. Many Hudson Valley Pizza Huts closed down. But you can still find one in Newburgh, Middletown, Monroe and Montgomery

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Potential Reason For Closing

Parent Company of KFC, Taco Bell, And Pizza Hut Report Strong Earnings Getty Images loading...

Pizza Hut hasn't given a reason for the Ohio closures, but all of the closures in Indiana are linked to a legal battle between Pizza Hut and one of its biggest franchisees.

EYM Group owns all 15 Indiana locations. EYM Group operates around 150 Pizza Hut restaurants across the country. The franchisee is being sued by Pizza Hut over millions of dollars in alleged unpaid bills.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Pizza Hut alleges EYM defaulted on payments and has failed to pay millions of dollars to Pizza Hut.

Pizza Hut in Louisiana Shannon O'Hara loading...

EYM Group has been trying to sell its Pizza Hut restaurants, citing a lack of innovation, rising costs and other issues, according to The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.

EYM Group operates Pizza Hut stores in Illinois, Indiana, Georgia, South Carolina, and Wisconsin. Many reports say EYM will close 129 more Pizza Huts in the near future.

As of now, pizzerias in the Empire State are slated to close. But, as mentioned above, reports say many other Pizza Huts are in danger.

Former Pizza Hut Locations in the Hudson Valley, New York These locations were once a Pizza Hut restaurant.

New York State Home To 4 Of The Best Pizza Hometowns In America

This 'Disgusting' Upstate New York Pizza Will Break Your 'Spirit'

Keep Reading: