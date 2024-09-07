Pit Bull Killed After Attacking Young Girl, Woman In Upstate New York
A young girl and a woman were attacked by a pit bull in the Hudson Valley. The dog then tried to attack first responders.
It happened on Wednesday around 6 a.m. at a home on Kyserike Road in High Falls, Ulster County.
State Police responded to a residence in High Falls for a report of a dog attack
Troopers responded to the home following reports of a dog attack.
Police say a 2-year-old pit bull attacked an 8-year-old girl and a 39-year-old woman. The 8-year-old suffered head and neck injuries. The 39-year-old suffered serious injuries to her right hand, according to New York State Police.
Both victims were transported to Westchester Medical Center via helicopter.
The 8-year-old is listed in critical but stable condition. Police didn't say if the woman and girl are related, or their connection to the pit bull.
Pit Bull Killed After Trying To Attack First Responders In Ulster County, New York
The dog "attempted" to attack arriving first responders, EMS personal and a New York State trooper, officials say. The trooper than shot and killed the dog because the dog was threat to everyone, according to police.
"The trooper shot the dog as it presented a threat to everyone at the scene," New York State Police stated in a press release.
