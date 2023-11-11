Photo: Driver Gets Stuck Trying To Drive Through Upstate New York Pond
An Upstate New York driver needed help after the driver got stuck attempting to drive through a "beautiful gem." You gotta see this photo!
Late last week, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) released its latest DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. The report highlights recent statewide forest ranger actions.
The most bizarre item in this week's report highlighted a driver who needed to be towed out of a pond.
Vehicle Recovery: Hamlet of Ticonderoga, Essex County, New York
On Friday, Oct. 27 at 3:30 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch called Forest Ranger Quinn about two people who were stranded near Crane Pond.
Crane Pond is 167 acres. It's considered a "beautiful gem in the Pharaoh Lake Wilderness," according to Adirondack Hub.
SUV Gets Stuck In Crane Pond
The pair's SUV got stuck in the pond and needed a tow, according to the DEC.
"Ranger Quinn helped find a tow truck operator who could make it to the unmaintained road. The tow truck pulled out the SUV, but the vehicle wouldn't start. Ranger Quinn provided the stranded subjects a courtesy ride to Schroon Lake," the DEC stated in a press release.
