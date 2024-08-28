Peruvian Gang Leader Wanted For 23 Murders Hiding In New York

The alleged leader of the "Los Killers" gang, who's wanted for 23 murders and illegally entered the country was just found in New York.

ICE Agents Arrest Peruvian Gang Leader Near Buffalo

Enforcement and Removal Operations Buffalo apprehended an unlawfully present Peruvian national wanted in his home country of Peru, according to a press release. 38-year-old Gianfranco Torres-Navarro is currently detained at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in Batavia pending immigration proceedings.

“Gianfranco Torres-Navarro poses a significant threat to our communities, and we won’t allow New York to be a safe haven for dangerous noncitizens,” ERO Buffalo Field Office Director Thomas P. Brophy stated. “Well done by our ERO Buffalo officers who brought this individual into custody.”

He was arrested Wednesday in Endicott, New York, about 145 miles from New York City.

Suspected Of 23 Murders

According to AP, Torres-Navarro is a "reputed Peruvian gang leader" who allegedly has murdered 23 people.

He is reportedly the leader of the “Los Killers” and is wanted for killings in Peru.

Unlawfully Entered United States From Texas Border

ICE agents say Torres-Navarro "unlawfully" entered the United States in May in Texas. At the time, he was caught and arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

"U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials served him a notice to appear for immigration proceedings and he was released the same day," ICE states.

Torres-Navarro was eventually found and arrested in New York in August.

