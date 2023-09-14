Person Rescued From 20-Foot Embankment In Hudson Valley

Fire officials from the Hudson Valley rushed to save a person who somehow fell 20 feet down a very steep embankment.

On Sunday, Sept. 9 around 3:15 p.m., the Somers Fire Department and EMS was dispatched to the Lake Lincolndale area for a person down in an embankment.

Firefighters Save Person During Technical Rescue In Westchester County, New York

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Person Saved From 20 Feet Steep Embankment In Somers, New York

The volunteer fire department didn't report how the person ended up falling 20 feet down the steep embankment in the Lake Lincolndale area.

Patient Taken To Local Hospital After Falling Down Embankment

Somers Volunteer Fire Department Somers Volunteer Fire Department loading...

The person was taken to a nearby hospital. Fire officials didn't release the person's name, age, hometown or gender. The person's condition also wasn't released.

"The patient was transported to a local hospital," the Somers Volunteer Fire Department stated in a press release. "All Somers Fire and EMS units returned to service within 2 and a half hours."

On Tuesday, Hudson Valley Post reported on a Hudson Valley scientist who was rescued more than 3,000 feet underground in a cave in southern Turkey

What are the best places in New York State to raise a family? Check out the full list below. Is your area listed?

LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in New York.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State In just a few months around 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley went missing

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.