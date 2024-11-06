Peanut Response? Bomb Threat Sent To DEC In Upstate New York

There's been a potentially violent response to the death of Peanut the Squirrel in Upstate New York.

The New York State Police responded to reports of a bomb threat sent to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) office in the Hudson Valley.

DEC Bomb Threat In New Paltz, New York

On Monday, officials from the DEC told New York State police about an emailed bomb threat that targeted the DEC Region 3 office in New Paltz, New York, according to police.

After a "thorough search of the building" responding troopers concluded there weren't any explosive devices inside the DEC office in Ulster County. However, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

"The investigation into the threat is ongoing," New York State Police stated in a press release. "Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Troop F Headquarters at (845)344-5300."

Peanut the Squirrel Euthanized In New York State

State Police didn't release more information. But people wonder if the bomb threat is related to the death of a very popular social media squirrel.

Peanut the Squirrel's death has received national attention. The squirrel gained over a half-million followers on Instagram after his owner posted hundreds of videos showing Peanut jumping through hula-hoops, chowing down on waffles and other antics.

Peanut and a raccoon named Fred were seized from Mark Longo's home in Pine City, New York on Oct. 30.

The DEC says they searched Longo's home due to multiple anonymous complaints about Peanut, adding one officer was bit during the search.

According to the DEC, Peanut and Fred were euthanized to be tested for rabies.

