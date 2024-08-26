Peak COVID Pandemic Programs Returning To New York State

New Yorkers want to put the COVID pandemic behind us, but, sadly, that just isn't the case because COVID remains "a significant health risk."

This summer, I got hooked (again) on the Olympics. It was great to see fans back in the stands, cheering on some of the best athletes in the world. One thing that shocked me, is the fact that COVID was treated as any cold in the Olympics.

After winning a Bronze medal, U.S. sprinter Noah Lyles told reporters he tested positive for COVID a few days before the race.

During the previous Olympic games, like the Tokyo Games in 2021 and the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022, an athlete with COVID was removed and not allowed to compete.

But in 2024, COVID was treated like other respiratory illnesses. Athletes were allowed to decide for themselves if they were able to compete.

Despite that, COVID is still around and COVID programs are returning to New York State.

Free COVID-19 At Home Tests Returning

COVID hospitalization and death rates are increasing again in the United States.

As the weather starts to cool and more people hang indoors, the U.S. government has decided to restart its free at-home COVID-19 test program.

Starting in late September, U.S. households will be eligible to order 4 free COVID-19 tests at COVIDTests.gov.

Officials say the free program will be relaunched before the holiday season.

COVID Vaccines Updated For New Yorkers

Another sign that COVID isn't over is the fact that the FDA has approved the season's updated Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

The updated vaccines are designed to target the KP.2 strain and are approved for those 12 years and older.

Health officials say COVID remains "a significant health risk" and these vaccines are "the best ways for people to be protected and prevent severe illness."

