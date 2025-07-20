Extremely Painful New COVID Symptom Now Spreading Across New York
A new COVID variant is now spreading in New York and it’s bringing razor-blade link pain.
There's another new COVID variant to worry about in New York. This one is causing a severe symptom.
Razor Blade Sore Throat
This new coronavirus variant is causing a severe sore throat. It now makes over one third of all COVID cases in the U.S.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
The highly contagious variant has the unofficial nickname of “Nimbus" because it has a symptom that is being referred to as razor blade throat because it feels like swallowing razor blades.
"Your throat is so dry, so cracked, it’s so painful, it’s even hard to drink sometimes,” a doctor told ABC.
Other symptoms include a fever, cough, shortness of breath and possible loss of taste and smell. This variant is standing out because the sore throat is so severe.
Can You Guess: Beloved Coffee Chain In New York Named "Worst In America"
The CDC says it makes up about 37 percent of cases nationwide and recently caused COVID surges in China and other parts of Asia.
Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York
The NB. 1.8.1 variant is another Omicron variant.
5 Early Omicron Symptoms
It's also causing unusual symptoms that are leaving experts puzzled.
These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York
Below are symptoms that could lead to hospitalization.