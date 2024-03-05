Over 93,000 Pounds Of Meat Made In New York Has ‘Chemical Taste’

Health officials are sounding the alarm after receiving complaints about meat sent to New York restaurants that have a "chemical taste."

There's another scary recall in New York State.

Recently, Hudson Valley Post reported that items that were sold by Amazon, Walmart and other places were found to contain poison that can kill as well as a variety of cakes sold in New York State that may cause a "serious or life-threatening allergic reaction."

Nearly 100,000 Pounds Of Meat Made In New York State Recalled

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that MF Meats, a Falconer, New York establishment, is recalling approximately 93,277 pounds of raw meat products.

Nearly 100,000 pounds of meat may have been contaminated with non-food grade mineral seal oil, which is not approved for use in meat processing, officials say.

Recalled Meet Shipped To New York Restaurants

Health officials are worried that some products may still be in restaurants’ refrigerators or freezers.

"Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS stated in a press release.

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider."

Customers Complain A "Chemical Taste"

The issue with the meat was learned after officials received four complaints from restaurants reporting a "chemical taste" in the meat products.

"After investigating, the firm determined that its mineral oil supplier sent them a drum containing non-food grade mineral seal oil labeled as food grade mineral oil. The non-food grade mineral seal oil was applied to food contact surfaces and not directly to the meat products," the FSIS added.

Anyone with food safety questions are told to call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

