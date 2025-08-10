Over 70 Halloween Stores Opening In These New York Hometown
Halloween season is creeping in early. Over 70 Halloween stores are opening across New York this month. Find out where.
Are you in the "spirit" of Halloween?
Halloween Season Is Near In New York
New Yorkers are in the midst of the dog days of summer, but Empire State residents are already looking ahead. The first winter prediction is out, pumpkin season is approaching and Halloween stores are getting ready to open.
Recently, I was just to see a sign outside a store in Newburgh that highlighted Spirit Halloween returning to Newburgh.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
The store is going to open up at its former site, next to Planet Fitness in the Mid Valley Shopping Center. Last year, the location was a Big Lots and residents of Newburgh had to travel to Middletown or Dutchess County to shop for Halloween.
Spirit Halloween is opening at the former Big Lots Location on Ulster Avenue in Kingston.
Spirit Halloween Opening Up Over 70 Stores In New York
Don't worry, if you live elsewhere in New York, Spirit Halloween is probably opening up a store near year.
Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York
This year, Spirit Halloween is operating over 1,500 stores, including over 70 in New York. According to their website, below are locations in New York that will open in August.
Amherst
Auburn
Batavia
Bethpage
Bohemia
Brockport
Bronx
Brooklyn
Buffalo
Canandaigua
Centereach
Cheektowaga
Clay
Clifton Park
College Point
Colonie
Commack
Coram
De Witt
Dunkirk
East Meadow
East Northport
Elmhurst
Glendale
Greece
Hartsdale
Hicksville
Horseheads
Hudson
Huntington Station
Islip
Ithaca
Johnson City
Kingston
Lakewood
Lockport
Massapequa
Middletown
Monroe
Nanuet
New Hartford
New York
Newburgh
Niagara Falls
North Babylon
North Syracuse
Olean
Oswego
Peekskill
Plattsburgh
Poughkeepsie
Queens
Queensbury
Riverhead
Rochester
Rosedale
Rotterdam
Saratoga Springs
Scarsdale
Shirley
Staten Island
Syracuse
The Bronx
Tonawanda
Utica
Vestal
Victor
Watertown
Webster
White Plains
Williamsville
Yonkers
Yorktown Heights
LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years
LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years
Gallery Credit: Brit McGinnis
Alert: Residents On Edge As Purple Warnings Appear Across New York
New York Businesses That Have Closed in 2024
Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024
Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers
50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart