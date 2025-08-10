Over 70 Halloween Stores Opening In These New York Hometown

Halloween season is creeping in early. Over 70 Halloween stores are opening across New York this month. Find out where.

Are you in the "spirit" of Halloween?

Halloween Season Is Near In New York

New Yorkers are in the midst of the dog days of summer, but Empire State residents are already looking ahead. The first winter prediction is out, pumpkin season is approaching and Halloween stores are getting ready to open.

Recently, I was just to see a sign outside a store in Newburgh that highlighted Spirit Halloween returning to Newburgh.

The store is going to open up at its former site, next to Planet Fitness in the Mid Valley Shopping Center. Last year, the location was a Big Lots and residents of Newburgh had to travel to Middletown or Dutchess County to shop for Halloween.

Spirit Halloween is opening at the former Big Lots Location on Ulster Avenue in Kingston.

Spirit Halloween Opening Up Over 70 Stores In New York

Don't worry, if you live elsewhere in New York, Spirit Halloween is probably opening up a store near year.

This year, Spirit Halloween is operating over 1,500 stores, including over 70 in New York. According to their website, below are locations in New York that will open in August.

Amherst

Auburn

Batavia

Bethpage

Bohemia

Brockport

Bronx

Brooklyn

Buffalo

Canandaigua

Centereach

Cheektowaga

Clay

Clifton Park

College Point

Colonie

Commack

Coram

De Witt

Dunkirk

East Meadow

East Northport

Elmhurst

Glendale

Greece

Hartsdale

Hicksville

Horseheads

Hudson

Huntington Station

Islip

Ithaca

Johnson City

Kingston

Lakewood

Lockport

Massapequa

Middletown

Monroe

Nanuet

New Hartford

New York

Newburgh

Niagara Falls

North Babylon

North Syracuse

Olean

Oswego

Peekskill

Plattsburgh

Poughkeepsie

Queens

Queensbury

Riverhead

Rochester

Rosedale

Rotterdam

Saratoga Springs

Scarsdale

Shirley

Staten Island

Syracuse

The Bronx

Tonawanda

Utica

Vestal

Victor

Watertown

Webster

White Plains

Williamsville

Yonkers

Yorktown Heights

