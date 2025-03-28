Over 55,000 Drivers Ticketed in Massive New York Crackdown

Speeders beware! Police issued over 55,000 tickets during a massive crackdown.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announce police agencies throughout the state issued 55,661 tickets for various vehicle and traffic law violations.

Nearly 56,000 Tickets Issues Across New York State

New York Governor Kathy Hochul

Police also issued 1,224 tickets for impaired driving, during and after St. Patrick’s Day.

“Public safety is my number one priority, and alongside our partners in law enforcement, we’re cracking down on dangerous and illegal driving that puts our communities at risk,” Governor Hochul said. “I’ll always stand up to protect the people of New York, and I encourage everyone to drive responsibly over holidays, celebrations and beyond.”

As part of the enforcement, law enforcement officers also targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. Below is a breakdown of the total tickets that were issued.



The enforcement period ran from March 10-17.

“This is one of several holidays where we know there is a higher likelihood of individuals driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. By conducting these annual mobilizations, we strengthen the ability of law enforcement to protect everyone on our roads during those periods.," New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said.



During the campaign, State and local law enforcement officers utilized sobriety checkpoints and increased patrols to deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers. The statewide initiative was funded by the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC).

"I thank our partners at the Department of Motor Vehicles for helping to keep New York’s roads among the safest in the nation," New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said.

