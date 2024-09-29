Over 50,000 Recently Ticketed For Speeding In New York State

Significantly more tickets than expected were issued by police in a few days.

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee is releasing the results of its latest Speed Awareness Week campaign.

Over 50,000 Tickets Issued In 1 Week

In 2023, police issued around 30,000 tickets during Speed Awareness Week.

In 2024, between Sept. 9 and Sept. 15 law enforcement across New York State issued more than 50,000 tickets.

"The consequences of speeding are not worth taking the chance,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “When we go out on the road, it is our responsibility to be cautious and protect ourselves and others. Speeding is a choice and not the right one."

Dangers Of Speeding

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), speeding causes:

Unsafe Speeding Increases During Summer/Fall In New York State

According to the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee, unsafe speeding increases during the summer and fall months, between June and October.

List Of Tickets Issued In New York

The list of violations included speeding, distracted driving and being behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Below is a list of tickets issued

Total Tickets Issued: 51,946

Speeding: 11,494

Distracted Driving: 2,338

Seatbelt: 2,331

Alcohol/Drugs: 1,115

Move Over Law: 281

Other Violations: 34,41

