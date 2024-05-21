Over $5,000 Check Coming To Many New York State Residents

We couldn't use over $5,000? You might receive over $5,000 but the deadline to apply is running out.

In this day and age it appears like everything costs more.

Inflation Continues To Rise In New York State

Gas is up about five cents from this date last year and the prices for goods and services continue to rise.

The April Consumer Price Index was released on Wednesday and it shows inflation increased 3.4 percent from a year ago.

Prices for shelter (home purchase or rent) jumped 5.5 percent as compared to last year while food prices increased 2.2 percent and the cost at the grocery store raised by 1.1 percent.

Higher prices for homes, fuel and energy were also key factors in the inflation jump.

A study by the New York Federal Reserve shows that Americans don't think inflation will end anytime soon.

New Yorkers In Line For $5,200 Check In Class Action Settlement

Despite not confessing to any wrongdoing, life insurance firm Ethos Technologies agreed to a $1 million settlement. The settlement will resolve a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Ethos Technologies could have stopped a 2022 data breach through "reasonable cybersecurity measures."

Potential Award Of $5,200

Top Class Actions reports the potential reward for impacted customers is $5,200.

If you're eligible you should have already received a notice letter telling you that your personal information may have been compromised in an Ethos Technologies data breach between August and December 2022.

Class members can receive a $100 payment pulse you can see up to $5,000 in an additional payment for "out-of-pocket losses."

"Eligible claimants under the Settlement Agreement may receive reimbursement up to $5,000 for Out-of-Pocket Losses, $100 pro rata Cash Payment, and 12 months of free Experian Credit Monitoring and Identity-Protection Service," the company states.

Deadline To Apply

The deadline to file a claim was extended to June 5.

CLICK HERE to submit a claim.

