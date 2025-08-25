These New Yorkers Are Drinking Water With Forever Chemicals
Over 3.5 million New Yorkers could be drinking water tainted with forever chemicals linked to cancer and other serious health risks. Learn if you’re at risk
Health officials are sounding the alarm after "forever chemicals" were found in drinking water across New York State.
New Study From EPA Finds Forever Chemicals In New York Drinking Water
The Environmental Protection Agency released its latest results after testing drinking water across the nation for PFAS, often called forever chemicals. The troubling report found that 839 water systems nationwide surpass the annual average EPA thresholds.
Nearly 600 water systems measured chemicals up to three times above the EPA's limit. 242 water systems measured forever chemicals from 3 to 86 times over the limit.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
"PFAS are widely used, long-lasting chemicals, components of which break down very slowly over time," the EPA states. "Scientific studies have shown that exposure to some PFAS in the environment may be linked to harmful health effects in humans and animals.
Linked To Many Health Problems
Health officials are worried because PFAS are linked to many health issues, including:
Increased Cancer Risk (including testicular and kidney cancer)
- Increased cholesterol
- Reduced immune response
- Reproductive Issues
- Liver and Kidney Damage
- Thyroid Issues
- Cardiovascular Risks
Over 3.5 Million New Yorkers Drinking Water With Forever Chemicals
Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York
Here in New York, over 3.5 million New Yorkers live in an area with water full of forever chemicals, according to reports.
See the full list below:
Arrow Park Inc. CWS in Monroe
Bedford Consolidated W.D. in Bedford Hills
Brinkerhoff Water District in Fishkill
Chester Village in Chester
Cornwall-on-Hudson in Cornwall-on-Hudson
Greenfield Water District in Poughkeepsie
Harriman Village in Harriman
Heritage Hills Water System in West Nyack
Kingston (City) Water District in Kingston
Kiryas Joel in Monroe
Liberty Village in Liberty
Manchester Water District in Lagrangeville
Monroe Village in Monroe
Monticello Village in Monticello
Montgomery Village in Montgomery
Mount Kisco Water Department in Mount Kisco
New Windsor Consolidated WD in New Windsor
Newburgh Consolidated WD in Newburgh
Nyack Village Water Supply in Nyack
Ossining Water Department in Ossining
Somers Town House/Hall in Somers
South Fallsburg WHO-LS-SF in South Fallsburg
Suffern Village in Suffern
United Wappinger Water Improvement Dist. in Wappinger Falls
Veolia Water New York in West Nyack
Veolia Water New York, Inc. RD-2 in West Nyack
Woodbury Cons. W.D. in Central Valley
Yeshiva Farm Settlement in Mt. Kisco
Yorktown Consolidated Water District #1 in Yorktown Heights
Ithaca Town WD in Ithaca
OCWA in Syracuse
Wellsville Village Public Water in Wellsville
Morningside Heights WD/Erwin (T) in Painted Post
Corning City in Corning
Big Flats Water District 5 in Big Flats
Cortlandville Town Water in Homer
Salamanca City in Salamanca
Waverly Village in Waverly
Leray Town WD 1, 2, 4 in Watertown
Vestal Consolidated W.D. #1 in Vestal
Chenango Consolidated WD #1 in Binghamton
Fort Drum in Fort Drum
Johnson City Water Works in Johnson City
City of Binghamton in Binghamton
Sidney Village in Sidney
Scotia Village Water Works in Scotia
Glenville WD #11 in Glenville
Voorheesville Village in Voorheesville
Saratoga Springs City in Saratoga Springs
Colonie Village in Albany
Clifton Park Water Authority in Clifton Park
Ravena Village in Ravena
North Point Creek Apartments in Catskill
Glens Falls City in Glens Falls
Catskill Village in Catskill
Fort Edward Village in Fort Edward
Ticonderoga WD in Ticonderoga
Plattsburg City in Plattsburg
Batavia City in Batavia
Bristol Harbour Water Corp in Victor
Clarendon Town WDS in Clarendon
East Aurora Village in East Aurora
Hilton Village in Hilton
Lewiston Water Improvement Area in Lewiston
Newfane Town WDS in Newfane
Penn Yan Village in Penn Yan
Sodus-Huron-Wolcott in Wolcott