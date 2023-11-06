Over 25 Banks Recently Closes Across New York State
Many New Yorkers are scrambling to find a new bank.
A number of banks across New York State have closed or announced they are closing.
Community Bank just notified customers a number of locations are closing.
Community Bank Closing More Locations
Community Bank is closing its branches on N. Buffalo St. in Springville and Route 60 in Cassadaga on Jan. 19, 2024.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Community Bank also announced closures in
Arkport, New York
Elmira, New York
Kinderhook, New York
Morris, New York
Mount Morris, New York
Owego, New York
Rome, New York
Clifton Springs, New York
Corning, New York
Read More: 11 Worst Places To Live In New York State And Upstate New York
Citizens Bank Closing Multiple Branches
In January 2024, Citizens Bank will close its branches on Youngs Street in the City of Tonawanda and 800 Harlem Road in West Seneca.
"We remain committed to the Western New York market, with plans to add standalone branches over the next several years, in addition to continuing our investment in digital and mobile capabilities," Citizens said in a statement to Buffalo News. "In-store branches remain a key part of our overall strategy to help customers bank when, where and how they prefer."
Citizens Bank is shutting down closing locations in:
Rochester, New York
Saratoga Springs, New York
Albany, New York
Dansville, New York
Clifton Park, New York
Over the summer 11 blanks closed across New York State, according to NewsBreak.
Capital One, JP Morgan Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Key Bank Close Branches In New York State
Among the closures are: