Over 25 Banks Recently Closes Across New York State

Many New Yorkers are scrambling to find a new bank.

A number of banks across New York State have closed or announced they are closing.

Community Bank just notified customers a number of locations are closing.

Community Bank Closing More Locations

Community Bank is closing its branches on N. Buffalo St. in Springville and Route 60 in Cassadaga on Jan. 19, 2024.

Community Bank also announced closures in

Arkport, New York

Elmira, New York

Kinderhook, New York

Morris, New York

Mount Morris, New York

Owego, New York

Rome, New York

Clifton Springs, New York

Corning, New York

Citizens Bank Closing Multiple Branches

In January 2024, Citizens Bank will close its branches on Youngs Street in the City of Tonawanda and 800 Harlem Road in West Seneca.

"We remain committed to the Western New York market, with plans to add standalone branches over the next several years, in addition to continuing our investment in digital and mobile capabilities," Citizens said in a statement to Buffalo News. "In-store branches remain a key part of our overall strategy to help customers bank when, where and how they prefer."

Citizens Bank is shutting down closing locations in:

Rochester, New York

Saratoga Springs, New York

Albany, New York

Dansville, New York

Clifton Park, New York

Over the summer 11 blanks closed across New York State, according to NewsBreak.

Capital One, JP Morgan Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Key Bank Close Branches In New York State

Among the closures are:

