Over 2,000 New Yorkers In Need Of Work As Layoffs Spike
A new job report says October was one of the worst months in terms of layoffs in over 20 years.
According to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, layoffs across the country spiked in October as companies adjust their workforces amid the AI boom, raising red flags for the labor market.
Over 150,000 Jobs Lost
A total of 153,074 jobs were cut in October, which is an 183 percent jump from September and 175 percent higher than October 2024.
It’s the biggest October layoff total since 2003, and 2025 is shaping up to be the worst year for announced layoffs since 2009.
Layoffs Felt Across New York State
Hudson Valley Post looked up the Worker Adjustment & Restraining Notification (WARN) by the New York State Department of Labor to determine the number of jobs lost across New York State during the month of October.
Note, only the WARN notices posted in October are included.
Klēn Space, Inc. – Over 800 workers
- Pier 11 Wall St (Waterfront), Manhattan, NY, 10005 – 68 workers
- Staten Island Esplandes 1 Bay St, Staten Island, NY, 10301 – 69 workers
- Bush Terminal Piers Park 51-1 43rd St, MADE Bush Terminal, Brooklyn, NY, 11232 – 70 workers
- Vacant Lot, Brooklyn, NY, 11220 – 71 workers
- Brooklyn Wholesome Meat Market 5601 1st Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11220 – 72 workers
- MADE Bush Terminal 13 42nd St, Brooklyn, NY, 11232 – 73 workers
- Julia De Burgos Center 1681 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY, 10029 – 74 workers
- BMT (Brooklyn Marine Terminal) 90 Columbia St, Brooklyn, NY, 11201 – 75 workers
- Kingsbridge Armory 29 West Kingsbridge Rd, Bronx, NY, 10468 – 76 workers
- Audubon 3940 Broadway, New York, NY, 10032 – 77 workers
- South Street Seaport 19 Fulton St, New York, NY, 10038 – 78 workers
- BAT (Brooklyn Army Terminal) 80 58th St, Brooklyn, NY, 11220 – 10 workers
- Ferry Landings 80 58th Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11201 – 10 workers
- New Fulton Fish Market 800 Food Center Dr, Bronx, NY, 10474 – 7 workers
- Hunts Point 800 Food Center Dr, Bronx, NY, 10474 – 5 workers
- College Point 80 58th St, Brooklyn, NY, 11220 – 4 workers
- Equiniti Trust Company, LLC – Total 27 workers
- 850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11232 – 10 workers
- 28 Liberty Street, 53rd floor, New York, NY, 10005 – 4 workers
Paramount Global – Total 252 workers
- 1515 Broadway, New York, NY, 10036 – 233 workers
- 555 W. 57th Street, New York, NY, 10019 – 11 workers
- 524 W. 57th Street, New York, NY, 10019 – 7 workers
- 513 W. 57th Street, New York, NY, 10019 – 1 worker
American Sugar Refining, Inc. – Total 206 workers
- 1 Federal Street, Yonkers, NY, 10705 – 206 workers
The Council of State Governments, Ltd. – Total 145 workers
- 22 Cortlandt Street, 22nd Floor, New York, NY, 10007 – 145 workers
The Children's Village – Total 114 workers
20 Hammond House Road, Valhalla, NY, 10595 – 114 workers
Aurora Cares, LLC. d/b/a Tara Cares – Total 125 workers
- 3690 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY, 14127 – 125 workers
White Coffee Corporation – Total 97 workers
- 18-35 38th Street, Long Island City, NY, 11105 – 97 workers
Semikron Danfoss, LLC. – Total 66 workers
- 330 Technology Drive, Marcy, NY, 13502 – 66 workers
Zion Global Logistics LLC – Total 56 workers
- 7240 Bergen Ct, Brooklyn, NY, 11234 – 56 workers
KORE Wireless, Inc. and Integron, LLC. – Total 51 workers
- 3750 Monroe Avenue Suite 300, Pittsford, NY, 14534 – 51 workers
Nuttall Gear, LLC. – Total 60 workers
- 2221 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY, 14304 – 60 workers
Havana Central NY5, LLC. d/b/a Havana Central Roosevelt Field – Total 45 workers
- 630 Old Country Road, Garden City, NY, 11530 – 45 workers
Fareportal, Inc. – Total 29 workers
- 137 W. 25th Street, New York, NY, 10001 – 29 workers
Nice Pak Products, LLC. – Total 30 workers
- 1 Blue Hill Plaza, Pearl River, NY, 10965 – 30 workers
Metro Mattress Corporation – Total 36 workers
- 3545 John Glenn Blvd., Syracuse, NY, 13209 – 36 workers
Wabtec Corporation – Total 36 workers
- 72 Arizona Avenue, Plattsburgh, NY, 12903 – 36 workers
Fellers, LLC. – Total 3 workers
- 8 Access Road Unit 3, Albany, NY, 12205 – 2 workers
- 6515 Transit Road Suite 26, Bowmansville, NY, 14026 – 1 worker
