Over 2,000 New Yorkers In Need Of Work As Layoffs Spike

A new job report says October was one of the worst months in terms of layoffs in over 20 years.

According to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, layoffs across the country spiked in October as companies adjust their workforces amid the AI boom, raising red flags for the labor market.

Over 150,000 Jobs Lost

A total of 153,074 jobs were cut in October, which is an 183 percent jump from September and 175 percent higher than October 2024.

It’s the biggest October layoff total since 2003, and 2025 is shaping up to be the worst year for announced layoffs since 2009.

Layoffs Felt Across New York State

Hudson Valley Post looked up the Worker Adjustment & Restraining Notification (WARN) by the New York State Department of Labor to determine the number of jobs lost across New York State during the month of October.

Note, only the WARN notices posted in October are included.

Klēn Space, Inc. – Over 800 workers

Pier 11 Wall St (Waterfront), Manhattan, NY, 10005 – 68 workers

Staten Island Esplandes 1 Bay St, Staten Island, NY, 10301 – 69 workers

Bush Terminal Piers Park 51-1 43rd St, MADE Bush Terminal, Brooklyn, NY, 11232 – 70 workers

Vacant Lot, Brooklyn, NY, 11220 – 71 workers

Brooklyn Wholesome Meat Market 5601 1st Ave, Brooklyn, NY, 11220 – 72 workers

MADE Bush Terminal 13 42nd St, Brooklyn, NY, 11232 – 73 workers

Julia De Burgos Center 1681 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY, 10029 – 74 workers

BMT (Brooklyn Marine Terminal) 90 Columbia St, Brooklyn, NY, 11201 – 75 workers

Kingsbridge Armory 29 West Kingsbridge Rd, Bronx, NY, 10468 – 76 workers

Audubon 3940 Broadway, New York, NY, 10032 – 77 workers

South Street Seaport 19 Fulton St, New York, NY, 10038 – 78 workers

BAT (Brooklyn Army Terminal) 80 58th St, Brooklyn, NY, 11220 – 10 workers

Ferry Landings 80 58th Street, Brooklyn, NY, 11201 – 10 workers

New Fulton Fish Market 800 Food Center Dr, Bronx, NY, 10474 – 7 workers

Hunts Point 800 Food Center Dr, Bronx, NY, 10474 – 5 workers

College Point 80 58th St, Brooklyn, NY, 11220 – 4 workers

Equiniti Trust Company, LLC – Total 27 workers

850 Third Avenue, Brooklyn, NY, 11232 – 10 workers

28 Liberty Street, 53rd floor, New York, NY, 10005 – 4 workers

Paramount Global – Total 252 workers

1515 Broadway, New York, NY, 10036 – 233 workers

555 W. 57th Street, New York, NY, 10019 – 11 workers

524 W. 57th Street, New York, NY, 10019 – 7 workers

513 W. 57th Street, New York, NY, 10019 – 1 worker

American Sugar Refining, Inc. – Total 206 workers

1 Federal Street, Yonkers, NY, 10705 – 206 workers

The Council of State Governments, Ltd. – Total 145 workers

22 Cortlandt Street, 22nd Floor, New York, NY, 10007 – 145 workers

The Children's Village – Total 114 workers

20 Hammond House Road, Valhalla, NY, 10595 – 114 workers

Aurora Cares, LLC. d/b/a Tara Cares – Total 125 workers

3690 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY, 14127 – 125 workers

White Coffee Corporation – Total 97 workers

18-35 38th Street, Long Island City, NY, 11105 – 97 workers

Semikron Danfoss, LLC. – Total 66 workers

330 Technology Drive, Marcy, NY, 13502 – 66 workers

Zion Global Logistics LLC – Total 56 workers

7240 Bergen Ct, Brooklyn, NY, 11234 – 56 workers

KORE Wireless, Inc. and Integron, LLC. – Total 51 workers

3750 Monroe Avenue Suite 300, Pittsford, NY, 14534 – 51 workers

Nuttall Gear, LLC. – Total 60 workers

2221 Niagara Falls Blvd, Niagara Falls, NY, 14304 – 60 workers

Havana Central NY5, LLC. d/b/a Havana Central Roosevelt Field – Total 45 workers

630 Old Country Road, Garden City, NY, 11530 – 45 workers

Fareportal, Inc. – Total 29 workers

137 W. 25th Street, New York, NY, 10001 – 29 workers

Nice Pak Products, LLC. – Total 30 workers

1 Blue Hill Plaza, Pearl River, NY, 10965 – 30 workers

Metro Mattress Corporation – Total 36 workers

3545 John Glenn Blvd., Syracuse, NY, 13209 – 36 workers

Wabtec Corporation – Total 36 workers

72 Arizona Avenue, Plattsburgh, NY, 12903 – 36 workers

Fellers, LLC. – Total 3 workers

8 Access Road Unit 3, Albany, NY, 12205 – 2 workers

6515 Transit Road Suite 26, Bowmansville, NY, 14026 – 1 worker

