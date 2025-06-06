Outrage Grows After Curious Bear Killed In Hudson Valley, New York

A bear wandered through a quiet Hudson Valley neighborhood—and ended up dead. Environmental officials say it didn’t have to end this way.

Environmental experts don't think police needed to kill a bear in the lower Hudson Valley.

Bear Killed In Westchester County

The bear was spotted roaming the streets in West Harrison on Monday.

According to ABC, residents said the bear was more of a " curiosity than a threat" as it climbed walls and roamed through backyards and streets in Westchester County.

The Harrison Police Department and an officer from the DEC responded. Soon, a Harrison officer with what's described as a "long gun" fired at the bear.

Video shows the wounded bear climbing a tree before falling to the ground and dying from its injuries.

DEC Believes Bear Shouldn't Have Been Killed

The DEC believes the bear shouldn't have been shot. The Department of Environmental Conservation says the bear wasn't a threat and advised police not to take action unless it poses a threat to public safety.

"Environmental control officers determined that the bear should be left alone to leave the area on its own as it posed no immediate threat to residents," the DEC said in a statement.

Harrison Police Department Speaks Out

The Harrison Police Department said an officer was forced to shoot the bear because they didn't have a tranquilizer or trapping resources with them.

"The New York State Environmental Conservation Police were unable to provide any type of assistance whatsoever, up to and including non-lethal services, such as tranquilizing or trapping the bear to relocate it," police stated. "The difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize the bear in the interest of public safety."

The police department adds that it will explore having officers trained in tranquilizing and trapping methods.

