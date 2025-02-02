Outbreak Of Highly Contagious Bird Flu Confirmed In Upstate New York

Health officials from the Hudson Valley are confirming an outbreak of the bird flu. About 50 birds are now dead.

Last week, we learned a dead goose from Putnam County tested positive for the bird flu.

Now, a number of birds from another county in the region have died from the virus.

Bird Flu Outbreak Confirmed In Ulster County, New York

The Ulster County Department of Health confirmed positive cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza, or “bird flu,” at a farm that housed approximately 50 chickens and ducks.

Officials say all but two birds on the farm died from the bird flu. The surviving birds will be "euthanized in order to prevent further spread," as recommended by the NYS Department of Agriculture and Markets.

"Human contact with the birds was limited to the owners and a veterinarian, who will remain under surveillance by an Ulster County Department of Health public health nurse for symptoms over the next 10 days," the Ulster County Department Of Health reported.

The name of the farm wasn't released.

Are Humans At Risk?

According to health officials humans who don't have "direct contact" with sick animals are at a "low risk" of getting the bird flu.

“People working with poultry should consider wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) when working in close proximity to the birds,” said Ulster County Public Health Director Eve Walter. “All residents should avoid handling a wild or domestic sick or dead bird.

As of this writing, there are no confirmed human cases in New York State.

With the bird flu spreading, officials fear the flu virus and bird flu could combine. A supercharged double virus is rare. But this super virus is possible because it has happened before.

Your Guide To Bird Flu

Tips To Prevent The Flu In New York

