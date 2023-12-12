An investigation that was launched back in October of this year has resulted in the arrest of six Dutchess County individuals on felony drug sales.

Initiated by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, Operation Silent night was 'an attempt to aggressively investigate and arrest drug dealers before the holidays.'

Operation Silent Night, Dutchess County

As the county cites issues of drug abuse and its effects, including overdose deaths, as a public health concern in Dutchess County, the goal of Operation Silent Night was to get the drugs, and the 'street level dealers' off the streets.

Working to 'disrupt the flow of dangerous narcotics' in the area, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force was behind this aggressive investigation ahead of the holidays.

The investigation narrowed in on the availability of 'dangerous narcotics' in the following areas: Town of Lagrange, Town of Hyde Park, Town of Poughkeepsie, and the City of Poughkeepsie. Following more than 20 narcotics purchases by DC Task Force Agents in Dutchess County, agents were able to identify seven suspects.

Several Types of Narcotics, Handgun Seized During Operation Silent Night

Drug Task Force Agents, during Operation Silent Night, seized a loaded illegal handgun, fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, proceeds from the sales of narcotics, as well as packaging and distribution materials.

In addition to the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, support was provided by the Dutchess County District’s Attorney’s Office Narcotics Bureau, the District Attorney’s Office, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau, City of Poughkeepsie Police Neighborhood Recovery Unit,Patrol Bureau and K-9 Unit, Hyde Park Police Department and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Detective Division.

To date, one of the seven suspects is still at large, but six others have been taken into custody. A breakdown of charges can be found below:

