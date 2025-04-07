One Of America’s Favorite Restaurants Is Disappearing From Upstate New York
One of America's top-rated full-service restaurant chains is closing more eateries in New York.
According to FSR, these are the top 5 full-service restaurant chains in America.
These Are America's Favorite Full-Service Restaurant Chains
Below is the top 5:
5) Buffalo Wild Wings
4) Denny's
3) Applebee's
2) IHOP
1) Waffle House
Sadly, one of these eateries is closing locations in Upstate New York.
America's Diner Closing More Locations In Upstate New York
Hudson Valley Post recently reported, that Denny's, which calls itself "America's Diner" confirmed plans to close nearly 40 more eateries than originally announced.
Chief Financial Officer Robert Verostek announced plans to close 70 to 90 more locations in 2025. This comes after 88 Denny's already closed.
At the time, closing locations weren't announced. Sadly, Hudson Valley Post has learned some Denny's in Upstate New York are now closed for business.
At Least 2 Denny's In Upstate New York Are Now Closed
According to WIBX, at least two locations in New York are part of the new closures.
They include the Denny's in:
March 30 was the last day in business for the Rome, New York location.
Other closing locations remain a mystery, as of this writing. When Denny's announced closers in October 2024 the company said closures included aging buildings that are too old to be remodeled.
Many soon-to-be-closed Denny's have been open for an average of about 30 years.
