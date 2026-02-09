New York Hits “Rock Bottom” As Frigid North Pole Air Lingers

The air you're breathing in across the Hudson Valley is actually from the North Pole! But there might be some good news.

If you walked outside Monday morning, or over the weekend in the Hudson Valley and thought, wow, this is colder than I can recall feeling in a very long time, well, you are not alone.

North Pole Air Freezes Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Wind chills pushed temperatures to feel like minus 20 degrees or lower across the region, making even quick trips to the car feel like an extreme sport.

Somehow, far Upstate in places like Watertown, it is even worse, with wind chills near minus 35.

According to local weather expert Ben Noll, the air you are breathing was sitting near the North Pole less than two weeks ago.

Good News: We Have Hit Rock Bottom

The good news, Noll believes, "this is rock bottom for this winter." He predicts temperatures to warm this week, and shouldn't get this cold again for the rest of the winter.

According to Noll, the highs should be over 30 degrees starting Tuesday. With highs in the 40s later this week.

It still will get cold. The predicted low on Thursday is 7 degrees, and on Friday it's 5 degrees.

"Looking ahead to the week of February 16, it looks like the moderating trend will continue! Milder air from the Pacific Ocean will stretch across the country, likely allowing temperatures to rise into the 40s in the Hudson Valley," Noll wrote on Facebook.

