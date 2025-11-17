Trump Promises $2,000 to New Yorkers Not Making “High-Income”

New York State residents are starting to receive their "inflation refund checks," but even more money could soon be in our pockets.

That's if President Donald Trump gets his way.

Trump Wants To Send $2,000 To All New Yorkers Except "High-Income People"

President Trump has doubled down on statements that he's going to send many Americans' tariff money.

Trump says all, but the rich, will receive $2,000 thanks to the money America has made by tariffing other countries.

“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social. “A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone."

Money Could Come In Different Forms

Trump didn't go into details about how the money will be sent to qualifying Americans or how much money one has to make to qualify to be a person of "high-income."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says he hasn't spoken with Trump about the $2,000 dividends. He told ABC the money could come in many different forms.

"The $2,000 dividend could come in lots of forms, in lots of ways, George," Bessent said. "You know, it could be just the tax decreases that we are seeing on the president's agenda -- you know, no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security, deductibility of auto loans."

