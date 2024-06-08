Nightmare: Patients Evacuated From Hospital In Hudson Valley, New York

Patients are currently being evacuated from a hospital in the Hudson Valley.

City Of Poughkeepsie officials declared a "mass-casualty issue" at Vassar Brothers Medical Center just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Power Outage At Vassar Brothers Medical Center In Dutchess County, New York

Google Google loading...

There's been an ongoing electrical issue at the hospital, which reportedly includes the failure of some backup generators.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"The power outage incident at Vassar Brothers Medical Center is still ongoing. Our entire first alarm assignment along with our command staff is diligently working with multiple EMS agencies and Dutchess County coordinators to relocate critical patients," the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department stated.

ICU Patients Rushed To Westchester Medical Center

Google Google loading...

Officials started rushing ICU patients from Vassar Brothers Hospital to Westchester Medical Center late Thursday night. Other patients are being rushed to other hospitals in the region.

"Currently patients are being queued and are being transported or have been transported to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital, Kingston Hospital, Danbury Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Westchester Medical Center," firefighters say.

It's unclear how many patients have been transferred, or how many still need to be transferred. As of early Friday morning, patients were still being transferred.

Issue Ongoing In Poughkeepsie, New York

Canva Canva loading...

As of 6 a.m. on Friday, the power outage incident at Vassar Brothers Medical Center is still ongoing, officials say.

"We want to keep you informed about an important situation at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. Our Patient Pavilion is currently experiencing a power outage, and we are operating on generator power," Vassar Brothers Medical Center stated in its latest update.

The hospital isn't accepting new patients until the power issue is resolved.

"We are in close contact with local emergency services to coordinate patient care. Our labor and delivery unit remains open in full power and available for any expectant mothers who may go into labor," the hospital added in its latest update.

Not a Central Hudson Issue

Canva Canva loading...

Central Hudson is also on the scene in Poughkeepsie.

According to the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department, the outage doesn't appear to be a Central Hudson issue at this time.



Update: 9:30 a.m.: The hospital announced power has been restored new patients are being accepted.

"Throughout the incident, our patients remained safe and received the high-quality care for which we are known. Our staff demonstrated exceptional dedication and professionalism, maintaining our uncompromised standards of care," the hospital said in a statement.

Nearly 30 New York Hospitals Earn Near Failing Grade For Patient Safety

Keep Reading:

Missing: Nearly 50 Kids Disappear From New York State